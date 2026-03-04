Year 8 pupils at Dartmouth Academy have taken part in hands‑on workshops designed to give them the confidence and skills to act in a cardiac emergency.
The interactive sessions were led by Jay’s Aim, a South West charity dedicated to reducing sudden cardiac deaths among young people.
During the workshops, pupils learned how to recognise the signs of a potential cardiac arrest, call for emergency assistance, and perform basic CPR.
The practical nature of the training meant that every pupil had the chance to practise these lifesaving skills in a safe and supportive environment.
Jay’s Aim was founded in memory of James (Jay) Osborne, a 28‑year‑old father who tragically passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest.
In response to his loss, Jay’s family set out to make sure other young people and families are better protected.
Their mission is driven by the stark statistic that around 12 people under the age of 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions, often with no prior symptoms.
By delivering free CPR education and installing defibrillators across the South West, Jay’s Aim is equipping communities with the knowledge and tools they need to save lives. Dartmouth Academy is proud to be part of this important work, helping empower young people with the confidence to act quickly and decisively in an emergency.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “These workshops were incredibly valuable for our Year 8s. CPR is a skill that every young person should have, and the team from Jay’s Aim made the learning accessible, engaging and memorable.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: “Equipping young people with the skills to save a life is one of the most meaningful things a school can do.
“These pupils now have knowledge that could make an extraordinary difference in an emergency.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.