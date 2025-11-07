Pupils in Year 11 at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, recently took part in mock job interviews, supported by dedicated volunteers from the local Rotary Club, providing valuable insight into future careers and post-school aspirations.
The interviews offered pupils the opportunity to discuss their ambitions, receive feedback, and think confidently about the next steps in their education and career paths.
The school would like to sincerely thank all Rotary members for giving their time, expertise, and encouragement, which made a real difference in inspiring students and helping them prepare for the future.
Rotary volunteers praised the Year 11 pupils, commenting:
“...had a clear understanding of what he wants to do and how to get there. He should do well.”
“Very impressive. She is a pupil leader and I can see why. She has a clear vision of her future career. She will do very well.
“A future leader.”
“A confident and positive young man.”
The overall feedback highlighted an aspirational and ambitious year group, with pupils demonstrating confidence, clarity, and strong leadership potential.
The school looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Rotary Club and other local community groups to provide enriching experiences that prepare students for life beyond the classroom.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club for supporting our pupils in this way.
“Their generosity and commitment help our young people think seriously about their futures and give them the confidence to succeed.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“It’s fantastic to see our young people engaging so positively with the local community.
‘The Rotary Club’s support gives pupils invaluable insight, helping them build confidence, ambition, and the skills they need to succeed in their future careers.
“Experiences like this are what truly prepare young people for real life.”
