The countdown is on to the Dartmouth Book Festival 2025 and if you haven’t checked out the programme, booked your tickets and read the latest offering from your favourite authors, now is the time to act!
There is something for everyone and if making your choices is proving difficult why not be inspired by two of our academic contributors, science writer Alex Riley and classics expert Emily Hauser.
Alex is an award winning science writer, writing popular science articles for magazines and is the author of A Cure For Darkness: The Story of Depression And How We Treat It, inspired by his own experience of depression and which charts the development in mental health science over 2000 years.
His latest book Super Natural: How Life Thrives in Impossible Places, based on meticulous research is a fascinating portrait of the resilience of life in the most challenging of environments.
Emily, a scholar and lecturer in Classics is an award winning writer of both historical fiction, having published three novels and non fiction.
Drawing on her research into women in antiquity, and archaic Greek poetry along with recent archaeological finds and DNA evidence her most recent book is Mythical: A New History of Homer’s World, Through the Women Written Out of It. It uncovers the true stories of the women behind the Greek legends.
Other highlights include: Rachel Joyce (The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry), Robin Ince (Bibliomaniac, The Infinite Monkey Cage)
AN Wilson (Victoria, Goethe: His Faustian Life), John Suchet (The Last Waltz: The Strauss Dynasty and Vienna, In Search of Beethoven)
Details of the full programme and tickets can be purchased from The Flavel Arts Centre and online at www.theflavel.org.uk
Places are going quickly so don’t miss out, book your ticket now for the Dartmouth Book festival 2025 on September 19 to 21.
