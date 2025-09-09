Dartmouth for Railway 200 is a special celebration marking 200 years of railway history, right from the birthplace of steam innovation.
It’ll be held on Saturday September 27 between 10am and 4pm at The Guildhall and including The Museum and The Visitor Centre.
It all began in Dartmouth, where the Newcomen Engine laid the foundation for the age of steam.
Two centuries later, they’re bringing that history to life with a town-wide event filled with interactive exhibits, model railways, and family fun.
Explore the Bradley Terminus layout, brought by the South Devon Model Railway Society.
You’ll also have the chance to meet and learn from some of the region’s most passionate rail groups and associations, with displays from the South Devon Railway, Marsh Mills Railway, Lynton & Barnstaple Railway, and the Heathfield Rail Link Association.
The Dartmouth Museum will not only showcase their fascinating Hulse models but will also be hosting a special talk about their history and significance.
Newton Abbot Library will be presenting a dedicated exhibition exploring the history of Kingswear and Kingswear Station, highlighting its role in the region’s railway heritage.
Discover Dartmouth in a whole new way with the Steam and Railway Trail and a special Timeline Tour around the town, showcasing Dartmouth’s unique connection to steam and rail across the centuries.
From engineers and conductors to heritage preservation experts, people can find out about rail careers.
For younger visitors, there will be a children’s area filled with plenty of activities.
Dartmouth Library will also be running a programme of children’s events inspired by Thomas the Tank Engine, including themed crafts, drawing sessions, and storytelling including a very special video message from Veronica Chambers, daughter of the original author of Thomas the Tank Engine.
Whether you’re a lifelong rail enthusiast or simply looking for a unique day out, Railway 200 promises a packed schedule of exhibits and events celebrating Dartmouth’s pivotal role in the story of steam.
