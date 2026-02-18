Totnes Rural Area Youth Engagement Project had their first filmmaking session at The Mansion as part of the St Mary’s Uplift Project.
It was a chance to hear the young peoples’ thoughts about Totnes and see them learn some filmmaking skills.
The session centred around exploring what Totnes means to them, what they love about the town, what they already know about its history, and what they are curious to discover.
With guidance from Luke, a professional filmmaker, young people developed practical film making skills, practised interviewing one another and the workers, and built confidence both behind and in front of the camera.
They then walked to St Mary’s Church to explore the recent renovations and immerse themselves in the heritage of the space.
The day brought together creativity, local pride and new skills.
