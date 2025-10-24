The Dartmouth fire crew were called out out around 3.20am on Tuesday morning (October 21) to attend an RTC (road traffic collision).
The accident involved a motorbike and on arrival the team realised that casualty care was needed as the nearest ambulance crew were still a fair distance away.
The crew spoke with the motorcycle rider, removing the bike and completing all the necessary health checks.
After the ambulance crews arrived, the casualty was handed over to them.
