Pupils at Dartmouth Academy have taken learning to new heights, quite literally, through an exciting series of STEM workshops that brought coding and engineering to life.
This term, primary pupils at the school participated in a hands-on drone coding workshop, delivered by Hyett Education and funded through a dedicated STEM (science, technology, maths and engineering) grant. The sessions saw pupils design, build, and programme their own drones before watching their creations take flight across the school grounds.
Working in teams, pupils transformed lines of code into real-world motion, combining creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration in a truly inspiring way. The workshops sparked enthusiasm across the school, with many pupils expressing a newfound passion for coding and curiosity about future careers in technology and engineering.
Dartmouth Academy continues to champion innovative learning experiences that prepare pupils for the future. The drone coding workshops are just one example of how the school is integrating cutting edge technology into the classroom.
Jen Tierney, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“This was such an exciting opportunity for our pupils. It’s not every day you get to see your code take flight! The workshops have opened up a world of possibilities and shown our pupils how STEM learning can be both fun and empowering.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“At Education South West, we’re passionate about providing opportunities that spark curiosity. The drone coding workshops at Dartmouth Academy are a brilliant example of how hands-on learning can inspire the next generation of engineers, coders, and innovators. It’s fantastic to see pupils so engaged, confident, and excited about learning.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
They are focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.