The foodbank has recently moved from the centre of town to Townstal hall, which gives them a good base to be able to distribute these food packages to families in need. Volunteers hand out both ‘ambient food’, which consists of bags of long life tins and packets, and fresh food which is supplied by FareShare, an organisation that redistributes surplus food to charities like the Dartmouth foodbank. The fresh goods come from Cornwall farmers, meaning that those being supported by the foodbank are able to make fresh, good quality meals.