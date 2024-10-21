Last weekend 80 proud parents, grandparents and friends were treated to a preview of some of the scenes from the popular musical Matilda The Musical Jr.
For those unfamiliar Matilda Jr is a brilliant, joyous story of young rebellion which is full of energy and great foot-stomping songs. However, the script has many layers provoking pathos and questioning of stereotypical behaviour, alongside some terrific repartee between the cast.
The difference with this production is that the cast is made up of twenty 8-14-year-old local children who have no previous performing experience and for many, it was their initial attempt at speaking or singing in front of an audience.
Somehow, director Amanda, in just a few weeks of rehearsals, has been able to 'mold' this very nervous group into providing a performance that was a complete triumph, receiving a long-standing ovation at the end. What was particularly captivating was the obvious joy and enthusiasm of each performer in taking part and the heart warming team spirit that had been created.
This bouncing raw enthusiasm enhanced the atmosphere and was the epitome of what Tim Minchin wished to achieve when transforming the original Roald Dahl story.
You can now see the whole production at the Flavel Dartmouth on either Saturday, November 23 or Sunday, November 24. Organisers are encouraging anyone wanting to see the show to buy tickets fast as 80 per cent have already been sold for the two shows.