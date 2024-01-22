Local businesses in Dartmouth have launched their new Chamber of Commerce.
Owners of local businesses and town and district councillors gathered at Dartmouth Yacht Club to witness the launch of the Chamber.
Co-Chairs Laura Campbell and Jo Hinde told the attendees on the progress the chamber has made so far and their plans for the rest of the year.
The idea for the chamber came from a survey of businesses in and around Dartmouth. The responses overwhelmingly said of the need for a Chamber of Commerce for the town.
The chamber aims to promote Dartmouth and create a vibrant community that maintains its reputation as a popular tourist destination during high season.
So far, the chamber has voiced their opposition to Devon County Council’s parking meter proposals for the town, supported the opening of a Banking Hub later this year and started plans for a Christmas event next year. As a new Chamber their top priority is to grow membership and recruit a full executive.
Laura Campbell and Jo Hinde said: “I think it’s long overdue and it’s time to start up again. It’s time to look forwards and we’ve got a lot of new businesses in town and a lot of start ups that need support. So it’s a good time to jump in and see what we can do to help everybody.”