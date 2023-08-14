The coastal town of Dartmouth has come third in a Which? survey of the best 100 destinations for eating out.
The town, one of Devon’s most coveted tourist locations, followed behind the winner St Andrews in Scotland and second-placed Aldeburgh in Suffolk.
Thousands of people took part in the survey, which included more than 100 destinations throughout the UK, with only the top two scoring the maximum five stars for their gastronomic delights.
Dartmouth, given four stars, naturally stood out for its cream teas, as well as the famed Devon pasty and ploughman’s lunch. Which? magazine also highlighted the nautical town’s “enticing cafés and delis”, while adding” “if you want to push the boat out, reserve a table at Andria’s or The Angel for carefully crafted local produce”.
In addition, the town came second overall in the survey, pipped to the top spot by Bamburgh in Northumberland. Which? Noted Dartmouth’s “tree-lined estuary”, which helped it clinch five stars for scenery, “despite its lack of sandy beaches”.
Visitors can also look forward to the Dartmouth Food Festival, which will be taking place later this year from October 20 to 22 (free entry).