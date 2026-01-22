A French Navy training ship has visited Dartmouth, with plans for its crew to meet staff and trainees at Britannia Royal Naval College, weather permitting.
An earlier attempt to make the visit was cancelled due to rough seas.
FS Lion is a Léopard-class navigational training vessel operated by the French Navy, used to train officers and non-commissioned officer cadets at sea.
There are eight ships in the class, built at shipyards in Lorient and Saint-Malo.
As well as training, the vessels are also used for anti-pollution work and coastal patrols.
FS Lion, also known as A775, was launched in 1982 and entered service the following year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.