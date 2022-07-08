Dartmouth Rotarians support medical charity helping Ukraine

ROTARIANS in Dartmouth have been supporting a medical charity’s assistance in Ukraine.

The charity Physionet collects hospital aids and transports them to countries desperate for medical equipment. Its lorries of supplies have been regularly transporting items to the war-torn country.

Mike Freeman, Dartmouth Rotary’s Physionet co-ordinator, has an association with the Ukraine. He said: “We coordinated our first lorry of beds for Ukraine in May sourced from Leicester hospital. The recipient was Lviv Military Hospital, and this was paid for by Dartmouth Foods directly, but under our club’s administration.

“We’ve just sent another in June and the source was again Leicester Hospital. The recipient was again Lviv Military Hospital. We organised volunteers to load the lorry through Facebook groups, and contacts. This was paid for by Dartmouth Rotary and Knaresborough Rotary. We have some funds left over as the lorry cost was less than anticipated.

“We’re intending sending another lorry in early July. The source this time will be Sheffield and the destination is Kiev for onward distribution. This will be paid for by a combination of Rotary District 1040, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, who have agreed to donate £4k directly to Dartmouth Rotary towards the next lorry.”

The Dartmouth Rotary has a street collection planned in Dartmouth for July 23. The club will use the funds of that collection, in addition to any surplus Ukraine funds in the club charity account, to send further support to Ukraine.

Mike added: “I’m happy to organise more lorries if there is support, a supply of beds, and an appetite from others in the expansive network.

“As suggested at a recent club business meeting, I’ve made contact with Dr John Phillip in his capacity of Chairman of the International Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals. He knows Physionet well and we have many mutual acquaintances. He was suitably supportive of what we’re doing, and wanted to be kept informed.

“We’re also continuing to build a network in Bristol/ Berkeley to help what ‘used to be’ our local Physionet. And thanks to Nick Hindmarsh’s efforts, we’ve cultivated a loyal Torbay Physionet collection point and volunteers, who are arranging a van load to Bristol in mid-July.”

A letter of thanks was received from Bogdan Lytvyn, Head of Lviv Military Medical Clinical Centre, for the shipments. When translated it reads:

“Lviv Military Medical Clinical Center expresses its gratitude for the provision of charitable assistance in the form of medical equipment and medical beds.