Dartmouth Rotary marked its 75th anniversary with a Charter Night celebration at the Dart Marina Hotel.
The event was also a joint Presidents’ Night for the club’s newly installed incumbent, Peter Goldstraw and immediate past president Bernard Young.
More than 40 people attended the black-tie dinner, which marked a significant milestone in the club’s history and recognised members' hard work and achievements over the years.
Rotarians and guests included visiting Assistant District Governor Adrian Laurie and his wife, Susan, along with members of the Inner Wheel Club of Dartmouth.
After a three-course meal, Bernard spoke about the club’s projects, stressing the importance of friendship and fun. He said the club had raised over a million pounds in today’s values for local causes and international relief over its 75 years.
