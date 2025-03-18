The search is on to find Dartmouth’s unsung heroes.
Every year Dartmouth Rotary presents an award to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the life of the community.
This can be within an organisation that they manage and run, or through their own personal efforts.
Hidden amongst us somewhere is this year’s winner of the award, which will be presented at a Rotary club lunch to which the winner will be invited.
There is also a junior award for outstanding community contribution to someone under the age of 18.
Junior nominations should be submitted by a mentor who would be contacted in the strictest of confidence.
Dartmouth Rotary President Bernard Young said: “If you can think of somebody, regardless of age or gender, who has stood out from the crowd in Dartmouth and devoted their energies to enriching the lives of others, then please let us know.
“Recommendations should include full details of nominees and their contribution to the life of the town.
“Please don’t be shy, but please do not let the person know that you have submitted their name.”
Proposers should write with their recommendations, giving names addresses and contact details to club president Bernard Young at Great Down, Overseas, Stoke Fleming, Dartmouth, Devon, TQ6 0PJ, or email: [email protected]
Dartmouth Rotary is always keen to find new Rotarians to help keep their work going. If you have recently moved to Dartmouth and want a way to meet people and do some good then get in touch with them. You can become a Friend of Rotary, lending them occasional help without becoming a full member of the club. Or you can become a member of the club. They welcome enquiries from new people. We are a friendly bunch. Currently, the club has 26 members (24 men and 2 ladies)