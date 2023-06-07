James Reseigh, Director of Neighbourhoods for LiveWest, said: “The increase in service charges has been driven by the high cost of gas and electricity which rose significantly when suppliers increased their costs last year. We recognise the impact this has had on our customers.“We wrote to customers to advise them of their new rent and service charges in February this year and, at the time, advised them that we were working hard to buy utilities at the lowest rate possible and that if we secured a lower energy price, we would reflect this in a service charge reduction later this year to limit the impact on them.“We are really pleased that we have now been able to secure a lower cost for utilities and we will be passing on this saving to our customers.“We have advised all of our customers at Crescent Court this week of a reduced charge which will take effect from Monday 3 July.“In such a challenging economic environment, we want to do everything we can to help our customers and we have set aside more than £800,000 of grants to support them with their living costs.”