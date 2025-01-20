Dartmouth's Higher Ferry is currently out of service until February 3.
The Lower Ferry continues possibly with just one vessel.
The annual refit is being carried out.
It includes a five-yearly inspection of the ferry's hull using a special cradle which is placed on the Dartmouth ferry slipway
(position 50°21'.404N 003° 34".593W).
This will lead to cables entering the water at a higher point than normal.
During periods of time when the Ferry is not on the cradle, it will be moored on the Kingswear (east) side of the river, upstream of the Kingswear trot moorings.
Marker buoys will be secured to the cradle to mark its location when it is covered during high water.
Extra care should be taken when navigating the crossing especially near the slipway areas.
Those seeking to use the public slipway on the Dartmouth side should do so with extreme caution.