If you’ve passed the area recently, you will have noticed the steel structure for the new Dart RNLI lifeboat station at Ferry View has been craned into place, marking a key milestone in the project.
Although not particularly visible to passers by, there has been a lot of work going on over the last few months at the Ferry View site, by contractors Nevada Construction.
This has included drilling over 80 piles, which will form two separate retaining walls.
One wall will form the side of the main building’s extension, which will house the new crew changing room and stairwell.
The other retaining wall allows for a new parking area to be constructed at the back of the site. The existing building has also been partially demolished down to the boathouse door level, the floor has been excavated, drainage laid and a new ground floor slab cast.
The steel framework arrived on site a couple of weeks ago and has been carefully craned into position, giving people a real understanding of the size and design of the new lifeboat station.
The new steel framework provides the structure of the first floor, and also the roof structure of what will become the crew room.
Masonry work on this section of the build can now begin, and the foundations and concreting for the extension are due to be complete by Christmas.
A spokesperson for Dart RNLI saiid: “We’d like to thank the community for their ongoing support, particularly during the build phase of this project.”
Established in 1878, Dart Lifeboat Station re-opened in 2007 after being closed for 111 years.
It currently operates a busy B class and D class inshore lifeboat.
The appeal to support the new lifeboat station is still running.
For more information you can visit: https://tinyurl.com/55rbdu2x