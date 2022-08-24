Developer shows support for Kingsbridge in Bloom
Subscribe newsletter
West Country independent housebuilder, Devonshire Homes, has shown its support for local gardening group, Kingsbridge in Bloom, by sponsoring its new Mayflower sculpture.
Based in the town centre on the Embankment, the Mayflower sculpture celebrates the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the famous English ship which transported the Pilgrims to the New World in 1620.
Sales and Marketing Director of Devonshire Homes, Jane Pearce, joined Chairman of Kingsbridge in Bloom, Graham Price, at the unveiling of the sculpture which is surrounded by a floral display planted by the group’s dedicated volunteers.
Created by metal artist Stuart Hollett at Kingsbridge-based Nick Jones Design, the impressive sculpture is a short distance away from Devonshire Homes’ popular Kingsbridge site, Applegate Park.
Since 2007, Kingsbridge in Bloom volunteers have helped transform the town by restoring heritage sites and public open spaces with impressive horticultural planting displays. Their work has been recognised by the RHS with successive national and regional gold awards in the Britain in Bloom campaign. Kingsbridge in Bloom’s efforts have also been recognised with The Queens Award for Voluntary Service (MBE).
Graham Price, Chairman of Kingsbridge in Bloom, commented: “On behalf of everyone at Kingsbridge in Bloom, we are delighted that Devonshire Homes decided to sponsor our new Mayflower sculpture and display bed. This year, we are one of only five towns in the UK to be nominated as finalists in the Britain in Bloom competition and this permanent, beautiful sculpture has been one of the main features of our entry. It was very well received by our RHS judges.
“As an independent volunteer group responsible for raising our own funding to enable us to plant and maintain our displays throughout the town, we really appreciate this sponsorship which helps us continue to keep Kingsbridge attractive and vibrant.”
Jane Pearce, Sales and Marketing Director at Devonshire Homes commented: “We’re pleased to be sponsoring the magnificent Mayflower sculpture brought to the town by Kingsbridge in Bloom. This group of hardworking volunteers do an incredible job at keeping Kingsbridge looking its best. You only have to walk a short distance through the town centre to witness their beautiful handywork with the streets lined with bright planters and vibrant floral displays. When you are next in the area, do go and have a look at the Mayflower sculpture on the Embankment. It truly is a work of art!”
Independent housebuilder Devonshire Homes, based in Tiverton, has been creating new homes and communities in towns and rural areas across the West Country since 1992. Applegate Park, Kingsbridge, was launched in 2020.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |