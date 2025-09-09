Devon Baroque Orchestra, the only professional ensemble of its kind in the south-west, returns to the Great Hall on the Dartington Estate on September 28.
It is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Dartington Estate and the 25th anniversary of the Devon Baroque Orchestra,
A group of professional string players invited Margaret Faultless to Devon to direct a workshop devoted to Baroque performance style.
Devon Baroque was formed as the result and is now a highly respected chamber orchestra, performing on period instruments, with a reputation for exuberant and polished performances of Baroque repertoire. It matches scholarship with a strong musical personality, bringing music alive to contemporary audiences.
The concert features soloists Russell Gilmour (trumpet), and Rebecca Ramsey (soprano). Katie McClaughry (trumpet) joins Russell and Rebecca in some of the items.
The programme is the final in the 25th anniversary year of the group and continues with the focus on English music.
Called ‘The English Genius’ the performance features two great composers – Henry Purcell and G F Handel, both of whom settled in England. Woven into their works are equally great pieces by lesser-known English composers – Daniel Purcell (younger brother to Henry), Charles Avison, and William Corbett.
Devon Baroque is renowned for innovative programming, fun and informative concert presentation, and sparklingly brilliant performances.
It makes a welcome return to the Great Hall, where music of all eras, genres and cultures has been played and heard for centuries.
Dartington was a place of pioneering what was termed ‘The Early Music Revival’, and many of the performers who make up Devon Baroque have strong links with Dartington and the wider south-west and Devon in particular.
Russell Gilmour is one of the leading exponents on baroque trumpet playing. He is in demand across Europe and worldwide and has been a featured soloist with Devon Baroque many times. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear some of the finest performers in baroque music.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.