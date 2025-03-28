With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, 30 March, RSPCA experts in Devon are warning cat owners to avoid buying lilies as gifts. These popular flowers can be very dangerous for cats.
Lauren Bennett, an animal welfare expert at the RSPCA, says many people don’t realise how harmful lilies can be to pets. "Even a small piece of lily can make a cat very ill or even be fatal," she explained. "The pollen and water in the vase are also unsafe for them."
To keep cats safe this Mother’s Day, Bennett advises choosing other pet-friendly flowers instead.
“We all love giving flowers, but it’s important to make sure they are safe for our furry friends,” she said.
Besides lilies, other flowers like daffodils, tulips, holly, and hyacinths can also be toxic to cats and dogs. It's best to keep all flowers out of your pet's reach since some non-toxic plants can still upset their stomachs.
The RSPCA also wants to remind people in Devon that chocolate can be harmful to pets. "If you think your cat has eaten chocolate, call your vet right away for advice," Bennett warned.
Signs that your pet may have been poisoned include depression, not eating, vomiting, diarrhoea, difficulty breathing and seizures.
This Mother’s Day, let’s make sure all pets stay safe and healthy. For more information on toxic plants, check out the Veterinary Poisons Information Service.