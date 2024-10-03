The new First Aid kits will also contain the Ten Second Triage system, developed using learning from the Manchester Arena bombing. Police response officers or ARV (Armed Response Vehicle) crews are often first on the scene of major traumatic incidents. The kit contains a selection of colour-coded wrist snap bands that officers can quickly attach to victims so that when medics arrive on the scene they can prioritise the most urgent cases. The wristbands are of the type which are often used as promotional or reflective high visibility road safety items.