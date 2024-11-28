Children in Devon aged five to 16 years old who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals are invited to take part in Devon County Council's Holiday Activities and Food programme this festive season.
The government-funded scheme sees over 60 different providers across Devon offer a great range of free physical activities and healthy, nutritional, hot meals during the school holidays to children of low-income families.
For four days over the upcoming Christmas holidays, hundreds of children from across the county can enjoy various activities, from cooking and crafts, sports and coaching, outdoor and forest play, music and dance and more. All clubs will be operating for a minimum of four hours and will include a hot meal. Some schemes also provide Christmas hampers for families.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, our Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children’s Services, said: “Winter brings shorter, wetter, colder days which means children often spend much more time indoors and might not be able to get together with their friends as usual.
“The school holidays can be particularly difficult, especially for low-income families who may not be able to afford to take part in lots of activities, and with this time of year comes the added pressure of Christmas.
“We know, from our previous Holiday Activities and Food programmes, how much children and young people value this time, so I’m really pleased that once again we are able to offer so many fantastic opportunities to keep children active during the holidays, eat a nutritious meal, learn new skills and make new friends in a safe and fun environment.”
Bookings are now open, and details of activities can be found on the interactive map on Devon County Council's website.
More information is available on the HAF page of Devon County Council's website - Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme – Education and Families.