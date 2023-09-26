Devon Cove Vodka are hosting their first Macmillan Coffee Morning and Cocktail Evening at their shop and Tasting Room at 28a Fore Street this Saturday September 30.
They are inviting the Kingsbridge community to join them for a fun filled morning of cake, coffee, games and a raffle to raise money for Macmillan.
The Coffee Morning will take place from 10am – 2pm in their shop and Tasting Room on Kingsbridge High Street.
Local catering business Feast Kitchen Deli will be providing a selection of delicious cupcakes and there will be a range of other delicious treats, a raffle and games to enjoy
Then in the evening they will be hosting a special cocktail evening in support of Macmillan with cocktails made from their own spirit range, live music from Benny Guitar Carr and complimentary nibbles.
You are invited to join them from 7pm to 10pm for delicious cocktail and a great night out.