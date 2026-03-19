A Devon education leader has been appointed Chair of the School Food Review, a national coalition of more than 40 organisations working together to improve the school food system in England.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of academy trust Education South West (ESW), will now represent the region on the national stage, championing the vital role of nutritious, sustainable school food in improving the lives of all children and young people.
The School Food Review brings together charities, unions, catering organisations, educational bodies and academics, supported by Impact on Urban Health, School Food Matters, Chefs in Schools, Bite Back and The Food Foundation. Its shared vision is simple but ambitious: every child, regardless of where they live, should have the same opportunity to access and enjoy nutritious, delicious and sustainable school food.
Stephanie Slater, Founder and Chief Executive at School Food Matters, said: “We are delighted to welcome Matthew Shanks as the new chair of the School Food Review. With valuable expertise in the education sector and a strong track record of strategic leadership, Matthew is ideally placed to guide our work.
“Under his leadership, we will continue shaping the government's policy commitments and advancing our mission to champion nutritious, delicious school food for every child."
Naomi Duncan, Chief Executive of Chefs in Schools, added: “Matthew is joining the School Food Review at a pivotal moment. With the upcoming expansion of free school meals, revised school food standards and wider breakfast provision, we have a real opportunity to transform children’s health, wellbeing and readiness to learn.
“Children spend around 190 days a year in school, eating more than half their daily food there, so getting this right matters. Matthew’s education expertise and deep belief in the transformative power of school food will be invaluable as we work together to realise its full potential.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “High-quality school food plays a vital role in supporting children’s health, wellbeing and readiness to learn. When pupils have access to nutritious, sustainable meals, they are better equipped to focus, attend regularly and achieve their potential.
“Working with schools every day, I see how the right support strengthens outcomes for children and makes a meaningful difference for families.”
His appointment comes at a significant moment for school food policy. The government has announced that from the 2026 academic year, free school meals will be extended to all children in households receiving Universal Credit. The change is expected to provide more than half a million additional children with a free nutritious meal and lift an estimated 100,000 out of poverty.
The government has also pledged to review and update School Food Standards to reflect the latest nutrition guidance and strengthen monitoring arrangements.
The School Food Review has played a key role in campaigning for these changes. Recent reports, including The Superpowers of Free School Meals (2025), highlight the benefits of high-quality school food.
Findings from the breakfast clubs' early adopters scheme (2025) also demonstrate the positive impact of free primary breakfast clubs on attendance, well-being, and readiness to learn, while highlighting the need for sustainable funding and clear guidance.
As chair, Matthew will help guide the coalition’s strategic direction, strengthen its voice within the education sector and act as a spokesperson with school leaders and policymakers.
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