Community groups in Kingsbridge are being invited to apply for small cash grants from Kingsbridge Town Council for the 2026/27 financial year.
The scheme supports local clubs and organisations that “actively involve the community in recreational, social or cultural” activities.
Application forms and conditions can be collected from the council offices at Quay House, Ilbert Road, or downloaded from the council’s website. Forms can also request forms by email or telephone.
The council caution that there will be only one round of awards this financial year, with completed applications and supporting documents required by 12 noon on Friday, April 17, 2026.
Successful applicants are expected to receive funding in mid-May, helping community initiatives continue to thrive across the town in the coming months ahead locally.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.