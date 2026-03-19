A community initiative supporting neurodivergent children across the South Hams has secured major funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to expand its local outreach.
The Fidget Project CIC, founded by a group of neurodiverse parents and professionals, provides support for families navigating sensory processing differences.
The new grant will allow the organisation to increase its presence in schools and rural communities, including Totnes, Dartmouth, Blackawton, and East Allington.
The project primarily assists families whose children are awaiting formal assessments or diagnoses for conditions such as autism (ASD), ADHD, dyspraxia, and dyslexia.
By offering open-access sessions, the group aims to provide immediate practical strategies for managing sensory overload in everyday environments.
To date, the initiative has supported approximately 90 families through guidance sessions held at the Kingsbridge Hub and other local venues.
While the organisation initially planned to launch a mobile sensory bus, directors have opted to pivot toward a community-based model. This shift focuses on local hubs and an expanded online platform featuring webinars and access to sensory-aware therapists.
“When a child’s sensory profile is better understood, appropriate strategies can be put in place, helping children feel safer and better able to participate in everyday life,” a spokesperson for the project said.
A new collaboration with Quay Dental Surgery has also been launched, offering oral hygiene sessions for children who find traditional clinical settings overwhelming.
These sessions are held in non-clinical settings to gradually introduce dental care.
As the project enters its second year as a Community Interest Company, it continues to raise funds through local prize draws and a Crowdfunder campaign.
The group says they remain focused on “improving access to information” for families across the South Hams who face long waiting lists for specialist support.
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