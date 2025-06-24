“As a biologist, writer and mother, I’m passionate about nature connection and ocean literacy. Just simply stepping onto the seashore to explore a tiny rockpool or reading a coastal-inspired book can spark a lifelong interest in the ocean, so I’m incredibly excited to be a patron for Libraries Unlimited at a time when seas and storytelling combine in this summer’s project and hopefully beyond,” says Anna, who previously ran a Kids Against Plastic campaign called Plastic Clever Salcombe with her daughter. “Facts aren’t enough to inspire action – once we connect with their environment on an emotional level, we’re more likely to feel compelled to act and protect what we love. That’s why stories have a huge role to play. By creating sustainability hubs at Devon’s community libraries, we can also make even more of a difference by working together as a collective.”