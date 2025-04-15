A Devon music venue is hosting a get-together for local renewable energy firms and rural businesses on May 1 to explore how farmers can exploit renewable technology and innovative peer-to-peer energy networking to grow their bottom line.
In May, The Barrel House Ballroom Totnes – a music venue that routinely hosts local and international touring acts – will welcome local solar, wind, heat pump and other sustainable energy providers to talk about BREN with local business owners, farmers and curious members of the public over drinks and nibbles.
Event chief and local businessman Mark Bloomfield hopes the event will demonstrate how farmers can diversify income streams through renewable energy without sacrificing productivity, addressing the critical challenge of rural economic resilience while supporting climate goals.
“There are so many worthwhile initiatives happening with solar and wind,” says Mark. “We can show ways that energy generated on farmland can be used to lower energy bills and generate higher returns for farmers than if their power was just sold back to the grid.
“This event is a chance to have a chat about what’s possible, over a pint, in a warm and convivial environment. It’s not just about ‘saving the world’. It’s about sharing opportunities for businesses to make smart commercial decisions.”
Totnes solar energy company Bloom Renewables, a solar PV & battery supplier in Totnes of which Mark is founder and CEO, will chair the event.
“We’re excited at the chance to meet folks from the farming and local business community, listen to their perspective, and maybe help them with some products or services they weren’t fully aware of before,” says Mark.
Sustainable businesses represented will include: Bloom Renewables, Torbay Renewables, The Apricot Centre and Naturesave Insurance.
Guests will enjoy a bar and free locally farmed food, with guest DJs providing background musical accompaniment.