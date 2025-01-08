People in Devon are being urged to support the county’s busy NHS by choosing the right service for their needs and getting vaccinated against winter viruses.
A rise in cold weather illnesses, including flu, vomiting and diarrhoea bugs, means all of the county’s NHS services, including the main hospitals in Plymouth, Exeter, and Torbay, are likely to remain under severe pressure. The region’s ambulance service is also experiencing significant and sustained demand across its 999 services.
Dr Peter Collins, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Devon, said: “All our services are working together to prioritise care for those most in need. Making the right choices can save lives and support our neighbourhoods and communities.
“It is still critical that those needing emergency or life-saving care contact 999 or attend ED, but we ask everyone else to choose the best service for their medical need. If your condition isn’t life-threatening, consider 111, your GP, or a local pharmacy first.
“We have also entered a period of extremely cold weather, which means winter illnesses and infections are spreading quickly.”
To prevent the spread of winter illnesses, people are advised to:
- Avoid visiting loved ones in hospital if you have symptoms of a cough, cold, respiratory illness, diarrhoea, or vomiting.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, as this is the best way to stop the spread. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.
- Stay at home and avoid contact with others if you are unwell and cannot carry out normal activities.
- Get your flu vaccine from your GP, local pharmacy, or vaccination centre.
Dr Collins added: “Seventy-five per cent of those aged over 65 in Devon have been vaccinated against flu, but many eligible individuals, such as those with long-term conditions or who are pregnant, still haven’t come forward. Please protect yourselves by getting your vaccination from your GP or local clinic.”