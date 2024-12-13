The potential for strange goings-on in the sky has been probed into by Exmouth and Exeter East MP David Reed.
In a written question, the Conservative MP and former Royal Marine asked the Defence Secretary about the government’s policy on reporting Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Mr Reed also sought clarification on whether any new material related to UAPs had been classified since the UK’s declassification programme ended.
Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), Defence Minister Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, stated that the UK’s stance on UAPs remains unchanged.
“For over 50 years, no sighting reported to the department has indicated the existence of any military threat to the United Kingdom,” Mr Pollard explained.
He added: “The MOD ceased investigating reports of UFOs or UAPs in 2009 and has not classified any new material on the subject since.
"It has been deemed more valuable to prioritise MOD staff towards other defence-related activities. For this reason, there are no current plans to create a dedicated team to investigate incidences of alleged sightings.”
The MOD's files on UFO sightings up to 2009 have been released to the National Archives.
While the MOD maintains its position, UAPs have returned to the global spotlight following several reports of unidentified 'drone' activity over joint US-UK airbases.
Between November 20 and 27, sightings were reported at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Fairford, and RAF Feltwell.
On November 27, the BBC reported that around 60 RAF personnel were assisting the US Air Force with its investigation.
A US Air Forces in Europe spokesperson confirmed sightings during night-time hours, telling the BBC: “The number fluctuated and varied between the bases over the night. Since the first sightings on November 20, there has been no impact to residents or infrastructure, and they have not been identified as hostile.” A criminal investigation has been launched.
Recently in the United States, UAP sightings have been widely reported along the East Coast, sparking concern from citizens.
Since mid-November, New Jersey residents have reported multiple sightings nightly, including some above sensitive sites such as the Picatinny Arsenal military research facility and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.
Despite public unease, White House security official John Kirby echoed the MOD’s stance, stating: “There is still no evidence that the drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat.”
While the UK continues to minimise its engagement with UAP investigations, other nations are adopting more transparent approaches.
In the United States, Congress has mandated increased scrutiny of UAP sightings, reporting and the protection of whistle blowers.
One of the most notable testimonies from a whistle blower to Congress came from former intelligence officer David Grusch, who served in the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Grusch claimed under oath that the US government possesses evidence of “non-human” craft and has engaged in secretive reverse-engineering programmes. He also alleged a lack of transparency within intelligence agencies regarding UAP-related materials and operations.
These hearings, coupled with the establishment of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), mark a significant shift in the United States’ approach to UAPs and destigmatising the subject.