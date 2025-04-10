More than 40,000 patients in Devon eligible for the COVID–19 vaccination this Spring have been vaccinated in the first week of the campaign according to the NHS.
Vaccinations began on 1 April 2025 and more than 40,000 people - over 20 per cent of those eligible - have already had the vaccination locally.
Speaking on behalf of NHS Devon, Devon GP, Dr Alex Degan said: “It is great to see so many eligible Devon residents recognising the importance of this vaccination and taking steps to protect themselves in the first week of the campaign.
“Protection against COVID-19 (either from catching the virus or from a previous vaccination) can fade over time and the circulating strain of the virus can change, so if you are at higher risk of severe illness, you must top up your protection.
“If you or your child are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this spring, make sure you come forward for this extra protection between 1 April – 17 June 2025.”
This spring the NHS is offering COVID-19 vaccines to people at increased risk of serious illness from the virus, including those aged 75 and over (by 17 June 2025), residents of care homes for older adults, and those with severely weakened immune systems.
The NHS will be sending out invitations, but you do not need to be invited to book your COVID spring vaccine. You can check your eligibility and book online at www.nhs.uk/bookcovid.
To book, you can:
· Visit a walk-in site and community pharmacy. These can be found at www.nhs.uk/covid-walk-in · A calendar of local sessions is available here
· Call 119 for free if you can’t get online (translators are available)