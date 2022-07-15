Devon on Amber alert as first ever Red Warning for exceptional heat issued for parts of UK
WHILE the first ever Red Warning of extreme heat has been issued for parts of the UK, Teignbridge and the rest of Devon have been placed on Amber Alert for Monday and Tuesday.
For the first time temperatures of 40C have been forecast in the UK and the Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.
In a revised series of warnings issued this morning, Friday, the Met Office has said Devon will be under Amber alert from Midnight on Sunday to Midnight on Tuesday.
‘A hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday, likely peaking early next week, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure,’ said a spokesperson.
‘After a very warm night, hot weather, already underway across other parts of England and Wales is expected to develop more widely across Wales, southwest and northern England, plus southern Scotland.
‘Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible, both by day and by night, for Monday and Tuesday.
‘This following a warm weekend, will likely bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.’
What to expect
- Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
- The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses
- Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents
- Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays
