Devon Pool and Services: Your local pool and spa experts

DEVON Pool and Spa Services is a company that provides a wide range of services for swimming pools and hot tubs. We offer everything from installation and maintenance to repair and cleaning. We have got over 20 years' experience in providing high quality pool and spa maintenance.
Led by founder, Simon Coombs, Devon Pool and Spa Services has a team of experienced and qualified technicians who are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible service. We use only the highest quality products and materials, and we are passionately committed to providing their customers with a tailored solution.
Some of the services that we offer at Devon Pool and Spa include:
Installation: We can install new swimming pools and hot tubs, or we can upgrade existing ones. We can also install pool and spa equipment, such as pumps, filters, and heaters.
Maintenance: Devon Pool and Spa Services can provide routine maintenance for swimming pools and hot tubs. This includes cleaning, balancing the water chemistry, and repairing any minor problems. Ask us about our subscription plans
Repair: We're pool and spa experts and we can repair any major problems with swimming pools and hot tubs. This includes repairing leaks, fixing broken equipment, and replacing damaged parts.
Cleaning: This is how started and the team at Devon Pool and Spa Services can clean swimming pools and hot tubs. This includes vacuuming the bottom of the pool, scrubbing the walls, and cleaning the filters.
Chemical Balancing: Devon Pool and Spa Services can balance the chemical levels in swimming pools and hot tubs. This ensures that the water is safe and comfortable to swim in.
We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service. We are confident that they can help you with all of your swimming pool and hot tub needs.
Why choose us?
We're from Devon and we're proud to provide a high quality service focused on Devon
Expertise: We have a team of experienced and qualified technicians who are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible service.
Quality: We use only the highest quality products and materials, and we are committed to providing their customers with a long-lasting solution.
Convenience: We're full service and can provide all of your swimming pool and hot tub needs in one place. They can install, maintain, repair, and clean your pool or hot tub.
Peace of mind: We are committed to providing their customers with peace of mind. Our customers trus us and rely on us to keep their swimming pools and hot tubs in top condition, and we take that responsibility very seriously.
If you are looking for a reliable and experienced company to provide swimming pool and hot tub services, then Devon Pool and Spa Services is the perfect choice for you. We promise to provide our customers across Devon with the best possible service.
For more information - call 0330 043 7401
Whats App