“While I am delighted that there is less recorded crime here than in any other force in England and Wales there is still much to be done to bear down on the Police and Crime Plan priorities of tackling antisocial behaviour, violent crime, drugs, and improving road safety. We also need the public to be by our side so is vital we secure their trust and confidence by making it easier to contact police and engage with them. I intend to reopen six more police enquiry offices this financial year and am working with our Chief Constable to improve police visibility in all our communities.”