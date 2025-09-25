Devon-based digital solutions provider Cosmic has secured a government-backed contract with Devon County Council to deliver a series of Skills Bootcamps aimed at boosting job prospects and workplace performance.
The nine-week, 60-hour courses are open to anyone aged 19 or over who lives or works in Devon, including unemployed individuals, self-employed workers and employees across businesses of all sizes. Funded as part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, the bootcamps are designed to build confidence, reduce apprehension and give participants a digital edge in an increasingly fast-moving job market.
Two live, online programmes are available, both mapped to SFIA Level 3 standards, Department for Education approved, and OFSTED inspected.
The first, AI for Workplace Productivity, explores how artificial intelligence can streamline tasks such as writing emails, analysing data, freeing up time and sparking creativity. New cohorts begin on October 15 and 16, with further start dates in November, January and February 2026.
The second, Power Platform & Process Automation, introduces automation and digital tool-building for those wanting to visualise data, create workflows or design time-saving solutions using Microsoft 365. The next cohort starts on November 11, with a final start date on January 27, 2026.
Participants will finish with practical, industry-relevant skills that can lead to career progression, improved job performance and greater business efficiency.
Cosmic CEO, Julie Hawker, said she was delighted with the win and proud of her team for the bid it put together.
“We’re especially proud to offer these opportunities here in our home county. The world of work is changing fast, and AI is already part of our everyday lives. Rather than fear it, we need to learn how to work alongside it. These bootcamps are about helping people build the skills that employers are actively looking for, skills that make you more adaptable, more confident, and more valuable in the workplace,” she said.
