King Edward VI Community College (KEVICC) in Totnes, was pleased to host Education South West’s (ESW) first student leadership conference on Thursday February 27.
The conference was a dynamic leadership event for secondary school students focused on empowering student leaders and preparing them for future leadership opportunities.
The event brought together student leaders from Education South West schools, including KEVICC, Dartmouth Academy, Kingsbridge Community College, Teign School, South Devon UTC and Coombeshead Academy to share ideas, discuss leadership strategies, and collaborate on ways to make student leadership more impactful in their schools.
The event kicked off with a welcome speech followed by an insightful address from Rob Coles, the Deputy CEO of ESW, who emphasised the crucial role student leaders play in shaping the future of education.
Throughout the afternoon, students shared their experiences in leadership roles, highlighting improvements and changes they’ve successfully implemented in their respective schools.
Caroline Voaden, the South Devon MP, delivered an inspiring speech on her own career and leadership journey, offering valuable advice for young leaders. Some brilliant Year 13 students from Kingsbridge Community College also did an amazing job of capturing the conference on film.
The event also featured group discussions where students addressed key questions about effective leadership and the personal qualities that make a good leader.
With mixed groups of students from various schools, this session provided an opportunity for students to brainstorm ideas they can take back to their schools to implement and share with others. Following the group sessions, the plans for a Primary Leadership Conference in the summer term were shared, with students invited to volunteer and help organise the event.
Education South West schools are known for their strong student leadership opportunities, which build confidence, life skills, and a deeper connection to school and community life. These roles have been particularly impactful in addressing challenges such as attendance, behaviour issues, and academic performance, especially among disadvantaged and SEND students.
By offering a wide range of leadership positions, from prefects and house captains to mental health and rights ambassadors, schools ensure that every student can contribute meaningfully to their school community.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"Student leadership is at the heart of our school culture, and we’re thrilled to provide a platform where our students can come together, share their experiences, and explore ways to enhance leadership across all levels.
“We hope to see these students take what they’ve learned today and use it to inspire leadership in their own schools, especially as we look ahead to the Primary Leadership Conference next term."
Caroline Voaden, MP for the South Devon Constituency said:
"It was a pleasure to attend Education South West’s first student leadership conference today and to speak to so many inspiring students from across South Devon.
“It was clear how seriously they take their leadership roles and how much having a tangible stake in their school community helps to empower them.”