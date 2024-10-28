Devon led farm production in the South West in 2023, according to new data from DEFRA (Department for Environmental Food and Rural Affairs).
The total value of the county’s agricultural goods was more than £1.4 million, representing 28 per cent of the region’s total output and subsidies.
While total agricultural production in the South West faced a downturn - livestock output fell by £115 million (down by four per cent) to £3.02 million, and crop output by £258 million (representing an 18 per cent drop) to £1.15 million - Devon led in livestock output across all South West regions with just over £1.01 million.
The overall decline affected other areas as well. Intermediate consumption, dominated by animal feed, saw a two per cent decrease to £2.9 million.
Meanwhile subsidies, comprising six per cent of production and subsidies, also slightly drop to £322 million.