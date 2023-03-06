The Tindle Devon Business Club has launched today at the Bedford Hotel in Tavistock, and will be taking place throughout Devon this week.
The free Business Growth Event is specifically designed to provide local businesses with new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers in 2023 - available to those attending.
Members will get new business ideas, the chance to network and will be invited to an exciting launch event. This will see an international marketing consultant on hand to show how, in these ever-changing times, you can effectively futureproof your business and win more customers over the year ahead.
Sales and general manager of the Tavistock Times Gazette, Okehampton Times and Tamar Valley Times Lianne Hunt has encouraged businesses to come along as a few places are still available.
Nick Shaw of Tindle Devon Business Club said: 'We're really looking forward to seeing 300 businesses booked in across Devon for the second year of business club. Our presentation is designed to guarantee local businesses great ideas to help them over the year ahead. We're taking about future proofing and how you can proof your business for the year ahead - in unprecedented times of economic uncertainty this is great way of being able to put a marketing strategy in place and get some great ideas.'
The event continues today and tomorrow at the Bedford Hotel, Tavistock, Wednesday at the Thurlestone Hotel in Kingsbridge and Thursday and Friday at Newton Abbot racecourse.
Visit https://www.devonbusinessclub.com for more information including how to book.