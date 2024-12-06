The alert, which was scheduled to be sent out at 6:45 pm, reached phones in Devon just before 7 pm. The Cabinet Office issued a statement, saying: "The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind across parts of England and Wales from 3 am until 11 am on Saturday, 7th December. In light of the damaging winds and associated disruption, an emergency alert was sent out to areas affected by the red warning, including parts of Wales and the South West."