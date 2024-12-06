The UK Government has issued an emergency alert to all mobile phones across Devon and the rest of the country this evening, warning of worsening weather conditions brought on by Storm Darragh. The storm is expected to bring high winds and life-threatening conditions, with a red warning in place for parts of England and Wales.
The alert, which was scheduled to be sent out at 6:45 pm, reached phones in Devon just before 7 pm. The Cabinet Office issued a statement, saying: "The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind across parts of England and Wales from 3 am until 11 am on Saturday, 7th December. In light of the damaging winds and associated disruption, an emergency alert was sent out to areas affected by the red warning, including parts of Wales and the South West."
This marks the largest-ever use of the emergency alert system outside a test scenario. Mobile phones emit a loud siren-like sound, even if set to silent, lasting about 10 seconds, followed by guidance on how to stay safe.
A second alert was sent around 7:26 pm, with a siren and a voice notification confirming the "RED" warning.