The service from TorDAB will serve some parts of the South Hams including Dartmouth and Totnes with another multiplex to follow covering unserved areas of the district in due course. It was pointed out by the bidders that the density of the South Hams is 96 residents per square kilometre which is around half that of both Torbay and Teignbridge and even lower in the south west making it unaffordable to serve the whole area. To cover the entire district with its hilly terrain would involve building a number of costly relay stations.