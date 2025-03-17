Pupils and Staff at Diptford Church Of England Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, celebrated World Book Day in style by dressing up as their favourite literary characters.
Inspired by a variety of books, pupils of all ages from preschool to year six put their own spin on their chosen character's unique style with their wonderful costumes. A whole day of reading enrichment followed including the opportunity to share our favourite stories, book buddies, a special assembly and an exciting competition based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to find six golden tickets.
In Diptford's recent Ofsted report graded good, the staff team's determination for all pupils to leave with strong reading skills was recognised. The report stated “ Reading is a strength of the school and pupils love to read. Books and stories play an important role in the school’s curriculum. Pupils across the school achieve well in reading and this helps to prepare them well for the next stage of education.”
Holly Edgington, headteacher said, “Without a doubt, learning to read is the most important step in a child’s academic journey and it has top priority in Diptford school. Working closely with parents, we aspire for all our pupils to develop a love of reading and taking part in World Book Day is a wonderful opportunity to encourage more children and families to find the fun and enjoyment that books can bring.”
