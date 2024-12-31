Ermington Environmental will be presenting a talk by John Mildmay-White called ‘Farming for food and wildlife on the Flete Estate’.
It’s a chance to learn how one landowner and farmer are adapting their farm management to try and mitigate climate change.
It is a free event with refreshments available,
The talk begins at 7pm following the Ermington Environmental AGM at 6.30pm on Tuesday January 28 at The Hub Ermington Store & More.
Flete House is a Grade I listed and dates from the 16th century and the Manor of Flete was held by the Damarell family from 1066.
Today the house is a retirement village surrounded by the magnificent estate.