As part of the annual budget setting process, South Hams District Council would like to engage with businesses on the Council’s Budget Proposals for the next financial year.
The Executive have recommended the 2023/24 Budget Proposals to the Full Council meeting. The Council would like to capture the views of businesses electronically and have designed a short questionnaire for this purpose. A spokesperson for South Hams District Council said: "We would be grateful if you could spare a few minutes to share your thoughts. The survey will close on Monday 13 February and the results will be shared with all Councillors."
