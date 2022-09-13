Dog owner’s identity sought after animal lunges at child
Dog identified as German Shepherd (Pixabay )
Police are looking for information after a German Shepherd dog aggressively lunged at a child in a pushchair in Ivybridge.
It happened around 3.25pm on Friday September 9.
It was reported that the incident took place at the Erme Court car park on Leonards Road.
The dog was on the lead so no injuries were sustained.
Anyone who witnessed the event or who can identify the dog’s owner is asked to phone 101 and quoting reference number CR/083634/22
