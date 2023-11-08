DEVON Ploughing Association’s Champion Ploughman for 2023 is Donald Tonkin of Cheriton Fitzpaine - for the 6th year in row.
The Chairman of the Devon Ploughing Association, Desmond Jenkin, announced the results at the Association’s Presentation Ceremony, held after a well-attended lunch at the Waie Inn, Zeal Monachorum on Sunday, November 5.
Mr Jenkin congratulated all those ploughmen who had taken part in the British National Ploughing Championships held at Bishops Lydeard near Taunton in October.
He said that Devon had 16 competitors at the event, which was a great turnout for the county.
In the World-Style Conventional class he explained that Bill Tonkin (Donald’s father) was placed fifth in the plough-off, with Donald placed fourth in the plough-off, Paul Studley also taking part.
In the World-Style Reversible, Sam Reed was placed 10th and Paul Pincombe was eighth in the plough-off.
In the Trailed Vintage, Peter Stone and Martyn Smale were placed seventh and eighth.
Eddie Vigers took part in the Ferguson class and Graham Soper was placed third, his son Russell, also taking part.
In the Ford and Fordson class Raymond Govier was placed fourth and Ross Hext was placed fifth.
Will Voisey and Ken Gibbs took part in the David Brown class.
In the Horses class, David Kerswell was placed first and second with Daniel Kerswell placed third.
Mr Jenkin also praised the five judges who took part, Graham Beer, David Bowyer, Arthur Haywood, John Kerslake and Will Williams.
Ploughmen competing in Devon gained points by taking part in the six qualifying ploughing matches held across the county.
Prize winners were:
Semi Digger - 1 Donald Tonkin - Cheriton Fitzpaine.
Vintage Trailed - 1 Peter Stone, Kingsbridge, 2 Martyn Smale, Crediton, 3 Graham Soper, Totnes.
Vintage hydraulic - 1 Will Voisey, Ottery St Mary, 2 Raymond Govier, Crediton.
Classic - 1 Norman Bulled, Cheriton Fitzpaine, 2 Colin Sanders, Exeter, 3 Michael Phillips, Tiverton, 4 Michael Hayball, Cullompton.
Ferguson T20 - 1 Tim Webb, North Tawton, 2 Eddie Vigers, Crediton.
Mutifurrow - 1 Alan Brazier, Poltimore, 2 Peter Stevens, Cullompton, 3 Richard Broom, Bradninch.
Reversible - 1 Paul Pincombe, 2 Michael Pincombe.
Trophies were presented by Association president Raymond Govier.
Donald said that he was proud to have won the Overall Champion Ploughman title for the sixth year running.
He explained that his father Bill, also from Cheriton Fitzpaine had previously won the title on four occasions.
During a previous year, Donald said that his grandfather had also won the title and it had long been Donald’s ambition to have his name there too.