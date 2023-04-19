He said: “In a world of increasing chaos, the Monarchy has served as a sign of stability not only for those who are a part of it but also for those of us who simply observe its existence. Since that level of stability is needed now more than ever, we wanted to participate in the celebration of this enduring institution with the wonderful people of Kingsbridge. While we do not share in the same political system, we do share in our desire to live in a world where we have peace, love, and joy which are things that should be celebrated whenever a chance arises.”