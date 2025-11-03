Salcombe residents are warmly invited to take part in two community events starting at Salcombe Church on Friday 21 November, with free lunch and transport provided.
The day begins at 10.30am with a special Takeover Day collaboration between Salcombe Maritime Museum and Salcombe Church of England Primary School. Pupils will be interviewing local residents and recording their memories of life in Salcombe as part of a project called You’re Salcombe. The initiative gives children the chance to step into adult roles and help preserve the town’s living history through shared stories and experiences.
This event will continue at Salcombe Church of England Primary School from 1:30-2:30pm.
At 12.30am, attention will turn to Memories of Woodcot, an important event supporting the ongoing Save Woodcot campaign, now in its fourth month. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition urging Age UK to reconsider the sale of Woodcot, a much-loved Grade II* listed property gifted by Miss Elizabeth Jennings under a covenant requiring it remain a residential home for the elderly.
Woodcot’s 18 acres of gardens and woodland overlooking Salcombe Harbour have long been a cherished part of local life. Its potential loss has deeply upset the community, with many seeking ways to help safeguard it for future generations.
Organisers are encouraging anyone who lived, worked, or hoped to live at Woodcot - or who simply cares about its preservation - to attend. Guests are invited to bring along photos, letters, or memories connected to the home.
Following the discussions, a free lunch of hearty soup and crusty bread will be served, offering a chance to meet friends old and new while uniting in support of a shared cause.
For more details or to register interest, contact [email protected] for the Takeover Day or [email protected] for the Memories of Woodcot and lunch by Wednesday 12 November.
