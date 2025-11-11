Salcombe marked Remembrance Sunday with a Parade from Whitestrand to the War Memorial and the Service of Remembrance, followed by a Civic Reception hosted by Salcombe Town Council to thank all those who serve the community. Guests included the Commanding Officer and crew of HMS Magpie.
The crew of HMS Magpie pay their respects (Salcombe Town Council)
The event highlighted the Mayor's 2025 charities, The Young Salcombe Centre and Over 60s Centre.
The War Memorial Service (Salcombe Town Council)
Chris Turns was awarded Citizen of the Year 2025 for his volunteering on the Lifeboat, Salcombe Regatta, Redfern Health Centre and Rotary, amongst others, and his generosity and help for others.
