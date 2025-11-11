Active Devon has proudly announced Jill Bremer as the 2025 Volunteer Award Winner for the South Hams, Teignbridge and Torbay District — celebrating her outstanding commitment, compassion, and contribution to Chill South Devon, a community organisation dedicated to improving wellbeing through cold-water immersion therapy.
Jill’s warmth, courage, and kindness have become an inspiration to everyone she meets in and out of the water.
As a core volunteer with Chill South Devon, she has given countless hours to support participants on their wellbeing journeys — welcoming them into the waves, calming nerves, sharing smiles, and showing what it truly means to care.
Since its inception in 2022, Chill South Devon has enabled people to experience the incredible health benefits of cold-water immersion in some of the most stunning and restorative coastal locations in the UK.
The organisation works in partnership with charities such as Mind Devon, Macmillan Cancer Support, and the Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre, delivering bespoke eight-week courses designed to meet the unique needs of participants — from “Into the Blue”, supporting people living with cancer, to “Chill the Mind”, designed for those managing anxiety, depression, or stress.
Over 300 people have now taken part in these courses, each session led by a professional cold-water swim coach and a qualified beach lifeguard — working alongside Loïc and his dedicated Coast to Coast Water Safety team — ensuring every swimmer feels safe, supported, and seen.
“I feel incredibly privileged to be part of such a wonderful community,” Jill said. “Watching people take that first brave step into the water and then grow in confidence each week is so rewarding.
It’s not just about swimming — it’s about hope, connection, and rediscovering strength you didn’t know you had.”
Active Devon’s judges praised Jill for her genuine warmth, empathy, and volunteer spirit — qualities that have made her a cornerstone of the Chill South Devon community.
Her enthusiasm and quiet courage help others find their confidence and joy, no matter the weather or the waves.
“Jill embodies the true heart of volunteering,” said an Active Devon spokesperson. “Her compassion, positivity, and tireless dedication to supporting others perfectly represent what our Volunteer Awards are all about.”
This award shines a light not only on Jill’s exceptional contribution, but also on the power of community and the many volunteers like her who make Chill South Devon possible.
Together, they create a space of safety, laughter, and transformation — one cold dip at a time.
Chill South Devon provides safe, professionally supported cold-water immersion sessions across South Devon’s coastline. Working closely with local charities, the organisation delivers bespoke eight-week courses designed to enhance both physical and mental wellbeing through nature connection, mindful movement, and community support.
Active Devon is a community organisation that inspires and supports people across the county to be active for life.
Their annual Volunteer Awards celebrate individuals who go above and beyond to bring health, happiness, and wellbeing to their communities.
